Innovation to bridge the pension divide

How can the proverbial chaiwala in India plan for his pension today? Technically, he can invest in the National Pension System (NPS). But that requires him to make a number of relatively complex calculations, and even then, it does not tell him how much he needs to save to ensure that he gets the desired purchasing power when he retires.

This uncertainty is also at the heart of the debate between the Old Pension Scheme and the NPS, a debate that is only for suitwalas. Beneficiaries of NPS do not necessarily expect it to be worse off than the OPS—rather, it is that the OPS was predictable and indexed, and allowed planning for a certain standard of living, while NPS is doubly uncertain, subject to both market and macroeconomic risks, like inflation and interest rates.

Is the chaiwala asking for too much when he wants a product that will tell him that if he saves x now, he will be assured an inflation-protected amount y, when he retires?

The answer to that question is a resounding ‘No’. Such a product is available. Brazil introduced it a year ago and India can do so soon, if it chooses to.

Enter InDIAS—inflation-linked, deferred-income, annuity-like securities—a simple, liquid, low-cost, government-issued instrument. It is easy to understand even for a financially unsophisticated individual. It matches the desired real retirement income of individuals with their current savings and is a variation of the RBI’s existing IINSS or Inflation Indexed National Saving Securities. However, it is simpler and easier to access for retail investors, unlike the government bond market. And it requires the chaiwala to answer questions he is competent to answer.