Raising a cup to the next two centuries

Second, the tea industry of India is very close to the product. It is quality- and R&D-centric. The Tocklai Tea Research Institute at Jorhat is the world’s largest and oldest such research station that was founded in 1911.

How close is the industry to the consumer though? I do believe this is the distance that India’s tea industry must bridge to make big strides. In this guarded distance lies the weakness. While proximity to product is good, at times we are so close to the product that we don’t read it well enough. We are too close to the book to read it correctly. The consumer of tea is changing rapidly. It is time to understand him, her and them. Correctly. With precision. And ahead of the curve. Not behind. Not after the consumer has changed and bolted.

Third, there are three avatars of tea. There is the solid (the leaf), the liquid (the brew) and the gas (the zany beverage consumption micro-movements that are new and fashionable). Assam tea has focused on the solid with great passion and perfection. It has focused on the liquid at the backend of production, but not enough at the front end of consumption. As for the gas, I do believe there are miles to go before the tea industry sleeps with satisfaction.

Fourth, generations of tea consumers have changed, but tea has not. The evergreen ability of tea has been taken for granted. Tea’s quality has been taken for granted, just as consumer consumption patterns have been. It is time to sit up and smell the tea. The Gen Z is well-nigh done and dusted. The Millennials are a rage, but the Alpha Gen ahead is the future. The tea industry needs to gear itself up to the needs of this new generation. A generation that is turning consumption formats into a tumult. Tea must be able to live up to this expectation and deliver.

Fifth, the tea industry does the mass-play well. Indian tea is good at the volume end of the game, and not at the niche end. The market today is turning niche. Consumers across the world are going niche. There is a craving for the different. There is a craving for a small plantation produce and products that have a story to tell. That estate-tea that talks of being plot specific and specific to a type of soil, flora and fauna is making a big hit in terms of premiums. Consumers are looking for the new. Tea must not get lost in the woods of the old.