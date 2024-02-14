A professor who championed playful plurality

Jit Uberoi, professor of sociology at the Delhi School of Economics, died a fortnight ago. This small tribute is for a man who increased the availability of eccentricity for all of us. Jit defined the university as a place that made eccentricity possible. In many ways, he was difficult to describe. I remember when he was head of the department, a senior professor complained that he hadn’t responded to his letters. Jitendra Pal Singh Uberoi or JPS said, “I only reply to the interesting ones.” Yet, JPS cared. I remember, after a cyclone hit the university, Jit worked for weeks making sure that Sikhri, an office manager who had been swept away, was reasonably compensated.

When moved, Jit could cackle like a housewife over a piece of gossip. He had an enormous range of interests—from semiotics and consumption to the city. He would walk around Kamala Nagar providing a discourse on modernity centred on the model Katy Mirza. Sociology, Jit felt, allowed the unexpected in storytelling. As a storyteller, he was unparalleled. His lectures were equally deep.

I remember, one lazy afternoon we were sitting in an empty classroom. There were remnants of the previous lecture on the board, a few dog-eaten triangles. Jit was chewing on it. “This faded triangle,” he said, “captures the power of the enlightenment. It signifies the slogan of the French revolution: liberty, equality and fraternity.” He quickly added, “The West is stronger on the first two. The dog-eared part of western theory is fraternity.” The West was poor on difference and plurality. The farthest it could go was tolerance. And tolerance was a reluctant coexistence with labour. The other really had no place in the theory of plurality. He added: this is where India could add to theory by providing a culture that celebrated difference.