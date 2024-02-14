Promote public transport in Kerala for equitable mobility

Kerala’s once-prominent public transport system, particularly its extensive fleet of buses, is experiencing a decline, posing a paradox to the state’s development model. The disappearance of efficient and affordable public transport raises concerns about equitable development. While private ownership of vehicles, especially two-wheelers, has grown, at a faster rate than the population growth, it has not been able to ensure the accessibility that affordable public transport once ensured. Recent reports reveal challenges such as increased travel time, traffic jams, and unavailability of adequate parking spaces. Apart from the cost to the economy due to the above challenges, the rise in the number of private vehicles also poses a challenge to the state’s commitment towards reducing carbon emissions.

Kerala’s public bus services, both private and public combined, declined from 1.3 per 1000 population in 2000 to 0.31 in 2023. It is currently lower than the national average of 1.2 for 1000 people. Private sector buses ensured connectivity within cities and peri-urban regions and even extended their services to remote areas prior to the year 2000. The decline has been sharp between the period before the onset of the Covid pandemic and the period after it. There were 12,900 private buses operating in Kerala in 2018. The number has come down to 7,300 in 2023. Similarly, there were only 4,200 Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses operating in 2023 as against 5,662 in 2018. However, the easy availability of credit and rising income led to a shift wherein those who used to commute on buses began relying on private vehicles, particularly two-wheelers.

Household vehicle ownership in Kerala, highlighted by the National Family and Health Survey 2019-20, stands at 58.6% for two-wheelers and 24.2% for four-wheelers. This contrasts with the bus availability of 0.31 per 1000 population, while cars and two-wheelers stand at 91 and 290 per 1000 population respectively. The rise in private vehicle ownership adversely impacts the profitability of public transport, with many private bus owners leaving the business due to declining demand and mounting operational costs. The subsequent decline in bus services further fueled the rise in the use of private transport vehicles, resulting in a significant drop in bus commuters from 1.32 crore in 2013 to 64 lakh in 2023.