Solutions for a progressive prison system in India

Budget utilisation

Prison authorities spend an average of Rs 10,474 per inmate annually, covering food, clothing, medical expenses, education and welfare. Despite a budget of Rs 6,818 crore, only Rs 5,958 crore was spent in 2019-20 on prison services, leading to shortages of medical staff, particularly mental health professionals. This underuse underscores the pressing need for reforms.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh have shown a comparatively greater investment in prisoners’ welfare. This commitment has led to the vocational training of inmates, resulting in the production of goods to be sold in the market. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest sales of goods made by inmates.

Parole and furlough

Furlough for prisoners aims to strengthen family bonds and mitigate the negative impacts of long-term incarceration. Despite the absence of specific provisions in the Prisons Act of 1894, Section 59 of the Act empowers states to formulate rules for parole and rewards for good behaviour. However, superintendents often fail to grant emergency leaves for significant life events. Some superintendents consider humanitarian grounds, but extraordinary situations are often overlooked. The case of Mehraj vs the State of Tamil Nadu deliberated on the provision of granting leave for emergencies and conjugal rights. The court directed the formation of a committee, which proposed an amendment to Section 15 of the Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982, recommending the temporary release of detenus. Judicial intervention has occasionally led to granting of emergency leaves, even on non-working days, based on humanitarian considerations.