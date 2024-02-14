When states prosper, so does the Union

Year 2024 is important for India—the country is headed for general elections. In the course of 2024-29, the term of the new government, India will cross the GDP threshold of $5 trillion and become the third largest economy in the world. Indeed, India will approach a GDP of $7 trillion. This year, being roughly half-way between 2000 and 2047, is a convenient point to take stock about the future trajectory.

By the time the new government’s term ends, the world will also be approaching the deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs. Most countries have slipped from those targets, though India has slipped less than others. Growth is correlated with improvements in social sector indicators. In the medium term, what growth trajectory is India on? a) 5.5-6 percent; b) 6.5-7 percent; or c) 7.5-8 percent. The differences between a, b and c blow up exponentially.

Any projection requires a set of assumptions—real growth rate, inflation, rate of population growth, total factor productivity increases and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. For instance, before Covid, the Economic Survey for 2018-19 stated, “Given the 4 per cent inflation, as the Monetary Policy Framework specified by the government for the Reserve Bank of India, this requires a real annual GDP growth of 8 per cent.”