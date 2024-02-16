How do Tibetans & Andeans flourish in thin air?

The adaptations in Tibetans and Andeans involve changes in the EPAS1 gene, which is well-researched as a site of responses triggered by hypoxia, the main cause of mountain sickness. The responses include the production of more red blood corpuscles and changes to blood vessels, to deliver far better perfusion and oxygenation than in other humans.

Increased efficiencies in the transport and metabolism of oxygen allow the owners of these mutations to function well in high-altitude atmospheres in which other people suffer pulmonary and cardiovascular distress. In Tibetans, the effects are epigenetic (working through pathways outside the genome) and do not seem to involve the coding sections of the EPAS1 gene that determine which amino acids are expressed during protein synthesis. In the case of Andeans, the genetic changes are in a coding region of the gene ― they’re baked right into the genetic code.

Are the two populations, in the Himalayas and in the Andes, as unrelated as geography suggests? The Tibetans are understood to have derived their versions of the gene from the Denisovans, the hominins discovered in a cave in the Altai mountains in Siberia.