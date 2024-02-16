The Enigma of the South Asian Heart

Why are South Asians more susceptible to heart attacks? A study by researchers from University of Toronto, published on February 12, 2023 in the American Journal of Cardiology, throws up yet another interesting observation on this question. Comparing 60 South Asian and 60 white European-origin adults, they observed differences in blood cells of the two groups. South Asians had less progenitor stem cells and monocytes than the white patients.

Further, the monocytes were of a kind which caused inflammation rather than the kind which helped to heal injured blood vessel walls. The authors suggest that greater propensity for blood vessel injury, with diminished ability to heal lesions, may be responsible for South Asians exhibiting a higher risk of heart attacks.

Reports of persons with South Asian ethnicity manifesting early onset and extensive coronary artery disease first emerged in migrant Indians. In the 1950s, reports came from Uganda and Malaya of higher levels of coronary artery pathology in autopsied persons of Indian origin compared to other ethnic groups.

Over the next 20 years, reports of higher and earlier heart attack rates among South Asians came from the UK, Singapore, Mauritius, US, Canada, Fiji and other countries with large numbers of migrants. This was in comparison with white Caucasians, Chinese, Malays, Africans and Hispanics.