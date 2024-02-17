Tamil cinema is making a mark at global festivals

The Adamant Girl or Kottukkaali, the second Tamil film by Vinothraj PS, charts out the road trip of a family to a shaman to exorcise a young girl, Meena (Anna Ben), of the love she feels for a lower-caste man. It is an exquisite exploration of anger that can be both violent and silent. On the one hand is the fury of the future husband of the girl, Pandi (Soori Muthuchamy), that tries to beat her to submission, and on the other is her own rage that is about defying any attempts at subjugation. The film is a transformative journey, with the finale throwing up some vital questions. Who really is the one possessed? And who is in control? Who needs to be cured? And of what? Love or anger?

The film proves Vinothraj to be a formidable talent with a signature cinematic style to boot. One that is steered by physical movement than guided by spoken words with the camera constantly following the characters as they keep walking, thereby taking the audience along into their world.

Kottukkaali is one of the three Indian feature films drawing packed houses in Berlinale 2024. The other two are Raam Reddy’s Hindi-English language The Fable, about the mysterious goings-on in a Himalayan orchard and Siddharta Jatla’s Hindi film, In the Belly of a Tiger, that mixes myth, metaphor and reality to show how deprivation can drive people to boundless desperation in rural India.

The show of enthusiasm in Berlin comes quick on the heels of a slew of awards bagged by Indian indies at the international film festivals in Sundance, Rotterdam and Clermont-Ferrand. Shuchi Talati’s unfussy-yet-complex, audacious-but-warm Girls Will Be Girls, about a teenager’s sexual awakening and her stormy relationship with her mother, won the audience award in the World Cinema Dramatic section at Sundance and lead actor Preeti Panigrahi was presented the special jury award for acting.