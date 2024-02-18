The boy sold by his parents

Old scripture contains some raw stuff but it’s worth knowing. This nasty but moving story that many people don’t get to hear for reasons you’ll soon notice, is from the Aitareya Brahmana section of the Rig Veda. It goes back to early antiquity, to the fabled times of no less than “good King Harishchandra” of Ayodhya, to when the gods are said to have walked openly amongst mortals. The story goes that King Harishchandra had no son to inherit the kingdom.

He went for counseling to Devrishi Narada, the hugely popular wandering sage. As advised by Narada, Harishchandra prayed to the ancient god Varuna but came out having made a dreadful bargain—a life for a life. Harishchandra would get his son but at some point, he had to offer a human life in exchange to Varuna. Perhaps the god was testing him, in which case Harishchandra had spectacularly failed.

Soon enough, Prince Rohitasva (Sanskrit for ‘Red Horse’) was born to gladden Raja Harishchandra’s heart and the old bargain was conveniently forgotten. But when Rohitasva grew up Varuna testily reminded the king of his promise, just to see him run around; for under his goody-goody airs Harishchandra was guilty of vanity, the “I’m such a decent person” kind that the gods find particularly irritating. When the king nervously explained the matter to his rather spoilt son, Rohitasva rushed off around the kingdom to find a man to sacrifice to Varuna. Of course, nobody agreed to be offered up since human sacrifice was not the custom.

Rohitasva wandered around for nearly six years looking for a sacrificial victim and Harishchandra suffered agonies while he was away for Varuna was not amused by these delaying tactics and inflicted the most hideous stomach-ache on Harishchandra as a fine for defaulting.

At last, Rohitasva stumbled across Ajigarta, an an ex-priest whose belly ached from another punishment, hunger. Ajigarta, for all his grand bloodline from the important old sage Angiras, had been kicked out of his settlement for malpractice. Nobody would give him work after that and he had turned into a Vedic hillbilly, eking out a precarious existence in the woods with his wife and three sons, Shunapuchha, Shunashepa and Shunalangula. Ajigarta offered Rohitasva one of his sons for a hundred cows. However, he said he would not part with his eldest son whom he loved the best. Ajigarta’s wife set up a squall at once that she would not part with her youngest son, her baby.