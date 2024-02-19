Hamstrung by history, divided by ambition

A neighbouring country under stress for long—especially one with whom we have had a troubled history—will not fade from the mind, whatever be its state. So many analysts are trying to figure what has changed in Pakistan after the recent general elections in which Imran Khan’s perceptibly popular party, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), was axed out by a smart legal move. Despite that, the party got a solid backing from the people through the independent candidates it backed. Although not yet set in concrete, we could see a PML(N) government in Islamabad headed by Shahbaz Sharif and with issue-based support by the PPP of Bilawal Bhutto. PPP had an opportunity to take some important portfolios in the government, but declined. There is a common belief that the real winner in this election is the Pakistan Army. Yet, others are of the opinion that by placing controls on the participation of PTI and not adhering to the popular sentiment of the youth, the Army has called upon itself a major problem for the future. All this needs examination.

What needs reiteration is the fact that Pakistan, with 240 million people, is the fifth largest nation in the world in terms of population, but has a weak economy with a GDP of $340 billion and current forex holdings of $8.27 billion. Its national debt is at $223 billion. Its social indicators are dismal and the effects of climate change are being profoundly felt year upon year, without sufficient recourse to any institutional counters.

While money may be scarce, the more acute scarcity is about human commitment and a sense of empathy with the common people—all in a society with a massive asymmetry between the haves and the have-nots. For any upward movement in its social and economic parameters, Pakistan desperately needs a period of stability at its borders and resolution of internal conflicts to allow the deployment of a higher share of the limited funds on development. Unfortunately for it, political stability has eluded the country for long—its quality of politics is vicious and the streets are often paralysed by political stakeholders with selfish agenda. An ideologically-oriented terrorist movement threatens to hijack much of the attention and could be virtually the seed element for another cycle of global terror.