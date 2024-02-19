The wild politics of big cats

If the charge were made by a minority community, it might have had more sympathetic reactions. The VHP’s claim about ‘hurt sentiments’ can be almost laughed out of court because it is the VHP. Yet, ‘hurt sentiments’ represent the essence of the present-day culture of entitlement and victimhood: I feel offended. The feeling is the fact. The fact itself is nothing. If the prevalent guiding sentiment of justice is that one can take offence at another’s so-called insensitivity, then the VHP finding offence in the name Sita attached to a wild animal is justified. Especially if her partner is Akbar.

The progressive media has made it out to be some kind of a risible attempt on the part of the VHP to recast the Sita-Akbar relationship into a love jihad mould. But that is not what it is. Though in my book you could, you wouldn’t normally call your pet python Christ or Muhammad, or your favourite parrot after a Hindu goddess.

In India, especially in the big cities, pets are usually given Christian names. For instance, India’s most famous dog, thanks to Mahua Moitra, is called Henry. Would that offend the British royalty whose lineage can be traced to Henry VII? It just might, given our times. But it would not be taken seriously because the British royalty is privileged. But, can’t the privileged feel hurt? They can, but that would roughly be Yascha Mounk’s—more about him in a moment—universal value system in which everyone has rights, not just the ‘victim’.

The VHP plea for a change in the nomenclature is just insofar as ‘hurt sentiments’ is a valid argument. If it is valid for the woke-identitarian liberal, then it is valid for the VHP as well. A name change is unlikely to make much difference to the cat’s perception of the world—so long as her meals come on time.

The boycott-and-cancel culture, so much a part of the woke politics, has come home to say. It might be ironical that a majoritarian religion in a state transitioning to a majoritarian Hindu state is now compulsively claiming that their dignity has been systematically stolen over the centuries by the Mughals, by the British, and then by the anglicised comprador bourgeois class of Nehrus and Gandhis, is now taking offence at the so-called love jihad of wild cats. Yet this is the currency of correctness that the woke inaugurated their era with.