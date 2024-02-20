Give southern states their fair share of tax revenues

For quite some time now, leaders from the southern states, particularly Tamil Nadu, have accused the Centre of not being fair in the allocation of funds. The focal point of contention lies in changes in the tax devolution policies, particularly with the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the criterions adopted by the 15th Finance Commission. Before we delve into the distribution of taxes, it is important to understand how the policy decisions have negatively impacted southern states and destroyed their fiscal autonomy in the federal structure.

Before GST, states enjoyed autonomy in deciding value-added tax rates, allowing them to adjust taxation according to their fiscal needs. However, the introduction of GST made them rely on the Union government for the distribution of funds. When GST was introduced, the Centre had assured states of 14 percent increase in tax revenues and fair compensation for any losses during the transition. The GST Compensation Cess was imposed and the southern states are supposed to receive the highest compensation as they tend to contribute more to the divisible pool.

However, the GST compensation to states was stopped last year, though the GST compensation cess introduced for the purpose is still being collected by the Union government; meanwhile states including Tamil Nadu are facing annual losses exceeding Rs 20,000 crore.

To make the matter worse, the 15th Finance Commission exacerbated the divide by using the 2011 population census as the determinant for tax devolution. The shift from the previous commission's methodology, which included a blend of the 1971 and 2011 censuses, was intended to reward states for effective population control measures.