How to stay unblemished and pro-development

Indira Gandhi had famously said, “Corruption is a global phenomenon.” Sadly, whenever the vexed issue of corruption figured prominently in our national discourse, people either avoided discussing it elaborately or tried to find an alibi to hide the real reason. There are very few who might have attempted to meet this menace head-on. Narendra Modi, arguably, is one such prime minister.

In his recent address to BJP’s national office-bearers in the capital, Modi referred to his 23-year-long tenure in leadership positions—as Gujarat chief minister and then as PM—as “aarop mukt” and “vikas yukt” (allegation-free and development-oriented).

This can be considered a statement of fact, as almost every predecessor of this prime minister have faced allegations of indulgence in corruption. It started with Jawaharlal Nehru. The Santhanam Committee in 1962, appointed by Lal Bahadur Shastri, pointed to the fact that ministers had enriched themselves illegitimately through nepotism.

The government of India tried its best to shield its ministers. V K Krishna Menon, the high commissioner to Britain in the late 1940s, bypassed protocol to sign a deal worth `80 lakh with a foreign firm for buying army jeeps. While most of the money was paid upfront, only a part of the contracted volume was supplied. But the likes of Krishna Menon were not pulled up.

Indira Gandhi’s tenure, too, was marred by allegations of corruption. Tulmohan Ram and Rustom Sohrab Nagarwala were two prominent scams during her tenure. Tulmohan Ram, a Congress MP, was indicted in a corruption case relating to issuance of licences from the then foreign trade ministry led by Lalit Narain Mishra, a minister who also faced allegations of corruption.