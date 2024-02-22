CRY alas and let flow the weapons of war

The Doomsday Clock – founded in 1947 by a group of concerned scientists led by Albert Einstein and J Robert Oppenheimer to mark how far humankind is from the midnight of apocalypse–is a sluggish thing.

In 1999, it was set to two minutes to midnight – and the world panicked. In 2022, it was reset to 100 seconds to midnight. In 2023, spooked by the Russian threat to employ nuclear weapons in Ukraine, it was set to 90 seconds to midnight.

There it remains obdurately – despite that, with the Israel-Palestine war rippling outwards from Gaza, humankind is closer than ever to going terminally ballistic.

Perhaps it is beyond the pale of boffins in charge of the doomsday dial to gauge the speed of deterioration. Maybe this warning system has gone politically unobjective. By many reckonings, the clock should now be at a minute to midnight.

But here is Joe Biden, the increasingly inchoate US president, fuelling long-distance conflicts in West Asia and North Africa. His administration has chosen to rock the boat again after a longish period of relative regional balminess. What is the advantage of Levantine disequilibrium to the US? Where will America stop the current reanimation of its spectres?

Oil can no longer be viewed as the main driver of US interventions in West Asia. It has almost been a century of US interventions in West Asia, with every oil-producing country there experiencing crude war. The oil-centred involvement of the US began in 1928 with the discovery of oil in Iraq, then to Saudi Arabia in 1933, and landed on Iran in the 1940s, where it has remained ever since.