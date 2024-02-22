Preparing for a new cold war with old lessons

The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, said the other day in an interview with a German daily, “Everyone conducts a relationship based on their past experiences. If I look at the history of India post-independence, Russia has never hurt our interests. The relations of powers like Europe, the US, China or Japan with Russia, they have all seen ups and downs. We have had a stable and always very friendly relationship with Russia. And our relationship with Russia today is based on this experience. For others, things were different, and conflicts may have shaped the relationship.” Not a word or comma can be disputed in what Jaishankar said. But that was not the whole point.

What was missing was no less crucial—the striking similarity in the historical post-Cold War trajectories of the Russian Federation and India, both spearheaded by ‘westernist’ elites superimposing on the idea of Orientalism, as Edward Said used the expression.

Yeltsin made an earnest effort to position Russia in the western camp. The Indian elites have also pursued a similar path. The Russian approach reached its apogee in 2000 when, as Putin recounted to Carlson, he floated the possibility of Russia joining NATO to President Bill Clinton when he visited Moscow in 2000. Of course, it goes to the credit of the Indian elites that they never went that far. Putin recalled, “If he (Clinton) had said yes, the process of rapprochement would have commenced, and eventually it might have happened if we had seen some sincere wish on the side of our partners. But it didn’t happen.”

Interestingly, this was despite Russia’s past experience that the US and its allies were sponsoring the Jihadi terrorist groups in the Caucasus in the 1990s. When Putin confronted Clinton with incontrovertible evidence of covert activities, Clinton feigned ignorance; subsequently, when Russian intelligence followed through with the CIA, the latter disdainfully held its ground saying, “We have been working with the opposition in Russia. We believe that this is the right thing to do and we will keep on doing it.”