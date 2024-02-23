Myanmar faces loss of generations to civil war

On February 1, Myanmar completed three years since the coup d’etat led by General Min Aung Hliang. The intense civil war that followed the 2021 coup, the lack of a political will to move towards any forms of resolution, and the deteriorating economic conditions have all contributed to bringing the country back to year zero, undermining the minimal progress achieved during a decade of political change.

The civil war that began in 2021 has seen three main groups fighting for political control. Of the three, one is the Myanmar military, which is focused on maintaining political control following its capture of power. The ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) and the People’s Defence Force (PDF) are the other two. The former has been fighting the military ever since independence. The latter emerged in the aftermath of the 2021 coup.

In Myanmar, there is a unique relationship that binds the military with the ethnic groups. During the nationalist movement in Burma, the Burmese interim government led by General Aung San fought the colonial presence in the country. The British divided the ethnic groups from the Burmese interim government with promises of recognition and political rights, where the groups could gain their own advantages under the British.

However, the Burmese interim government and the ethnic groups entered into the Panglong agreement of 1947 which allowed the ethnic groups the right of autonomy within a federated structure allowing for certain privileges. This led to the Burmese interim government and the ethnic groups combining their efforts to remove the colonial presence.