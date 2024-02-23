The art of giving less while seeming to share more

Arvind Panagariya, chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, has an unenviable task. The economist has to bring order to the sharing of resources between the Centre and states and between the states themselves. He has held one meeting and one member is reported to have resigned. This resignation must have taken him by surprise, the genial soul that he is.

War has started between the states and the Centre even before Panagariya has had time to take stock. The Kerala government has gone to court against the central government on the restrictions placed on state borrowings, and their case may have merit. They argue that, under the Constitution, the central government has no power to restrict borrowing by states.

Article 293(1) of the Constitution specifically states, “Subject to the provisions of this article, the executive power of a state extends to borrowing within the territory of India upon the security of the Consolidated Fund of the state within such limits, if any, as may from time to time be fixed by the legislature of such state by law and to the giving of guarantees within such limits, if any, as may be so fixed.”

The Seventh Schedule under Article 246 reinforces this view. ‘Public debt of the Union’ comes under the Union List as item 35, while ‘Public debt of the state’ is shown as entry 43 in the State List. Thus, on the face of it, decisions relating to state debt are to be controlled by the state legislature, not the government of India.

In 2003, the Fiscal Responsibility and Budgetary Management Act restricted the overall borrowing to 60 percent of the GDP, of which the central share was to be 40 percent, thus limiting the states’ share to 20 percent. In the first two decades of the law, the states did not question this limit.