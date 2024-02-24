Other ways to board the travel carousel

In the past few months, social media platforms have captured dramatic footage of irate travellers, holiday makers, senior citizens and children who found themselves stranded in airports, aircrafts and even on aerobridges. Perhaps some of the delays and cancellations were due to unforeseen weather conditions or technical snags that are beyond the control of the airlines. However, when travel schedules are disrupted due to the non-availability of crew or craft, the responsibility rests solely with the airlines. Whatever be the reason for delay or disruption, the lack of flow of information to travellers in advance shows a lackadaisical attitude on the part of the airlines.

Beyond the physical inconvenience and financial losses passengers are subject to, there is a humungous waste of a valuable resource—time. For even a short, one-hour flight requires a minimum offset of three to four hours—arriving at the airport well ahead, standing in long queues and going through security checks. However, it appears that airlines take their customers, who are the reason they exist, for granted. Providing quality services is not a priority. The recent fatality that was reported because a senior citizen was not given a wheelchair is a stark example of appalling negligence.

It is heartening to note that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken serious note of the ordeal passengers are subjected to and has announced that appropriate compensation is to be awarded for deficient services. It has also fixed the responsibility on the airlines to ensure the basic comfort of passengers, provide accommodation and reschedule journeys wherever required. India has one of the fastest-growing aviation sectors. While expansion in capacity and infrastructure are being planned, providing basic services to customers, especially when air fares are climbing steeply, should not be lost sight of.

Travel woes are not confined just to fliers. Traffic choking roads, even on newly-constructed highways and especially on long weekends, is equally nightmarish. Further, even with the availability of superfast trains on major routes, it is difficult to get reservations during the holiday season. It looks like the post-Covid revenge tourism is going to be the new norm. The future of travel is fraught with challenges with no easy solutions.