Other ways to board the travel carousel

In the past few months, social media platforms have captured dramatic footage of irate travellers, holiday makers, senior citizens and children who found themselves stranded in airports, aircrafts and even on aerobridges. Perhaps some of the delays and cancellations were due to unforeseen weather conditions or technical snags that are beyond the control of the airlines. However, when travel schedules are disrupted due to the non-availability of crew or craft, the responsibility rests solely with the airlines. Whatever be the reason for delay or disruption, the lack of flow of information to travellers in advance shows a lackadaisical attitude on the part of the airlines.
Beyond the physical inconvenience and financial losses passengers are subject to, there is a humungous waste of a valuable resource—time. For even a short, one-hour flight requires a minimum offset of three to four hours—arriving at the airport well ahead, standing in long queues and going through security checks. However, it appears that airlines take their customers, who are the reason they exist, for granted. Providing quality services is not a priority. The recent fatality that was reported because a senior citizen was not given a wheelchair is a stark example of appalling negligence.
It is heartening to note that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken serious note of the ordeal passengers are subjected to and has announced that appropriate compensation is to be awarded for deficient services. It has also fixed the responsibility on the airlines to ensure the basic comfort of passengers, provide accommodation and reschedule journeys wherever required. India has one of the fastest-growing aviation sectors. While expansion in capacity and infrastructure are being planned, providing basic services to customers, especially when air fares are climbing steeply, should not be lost sight of.
Travel woes are not confined just to fliers. Traffic choking roads, even on newly-constructed highways and especially on long weekends, is equally nightmarish. Further, even with the availability of superfast trains on major routes, it is difficult to get reservations during the holiday season. It looks like the post-Covid revenge tourism is going to be the new norm. The future of travel is fraught with challenges with no easy solutions.
The slow travel movement has been around for quite a few decades. The practitioners of this art, who use slower modes of transport, seek out authentic cultural, culinary and lifestyle experiences during their journey. They are not constrained by the lack of time and are prepared to rough it out. They are conscious of the impact that faster modes of travel have on the environment. Home stays and tents at camping sites cater to the growing demand for this experiential form of travel. Trekking and hiking tours are also a hot favourite with youngsters.
But the recent report of an unmanageable number of trekkers headed for Kumara Parvata in the Western Ghats in Dakshina Kannada during a holiday raises alarms for personal safety and potential ecological damage. It just looks like everyone has the same bright idea at the same time, thanks to the amplification available on social media. Even little-known temples in the South are witnessing thronging crowds, thanks to a growing tribe of astrologers who prescribe temple visits as remedies to overcome the effects of malefic planetary positions.
The reasons for travel, other than for business or family compulsions, are deeply embedded in the complexities of the human mind. Wanderlust has enriched us with knowledge and cultural exchanges, and has broken the barriers of insularity. Before the advent of economy airlines travel was elitist, especially travelling out of the country. Till a few decades ago, travellers would bring back a few curios, photographs and some memories. Now, the haul of stories in terms of videos, captured for vlogging and social media platforms, is growing exponentially. The audience is, in turn, infected by this travel bug. Thus, the cycle of seeking curated experiences is triggered.
This boom is good for the economy, but the question that arises is whether this is sustainable. There is also the law of diminishing returns—experiences become less rewarding when it eventually kicks in. Climate change due to environmental stress is known to have altered landscapes and disappointed tourists. The lack of snow in Gulmarg during the first half of the tourist season is a case in point.
There is a growing point of view that travel is an overrated experience. It is the colour of the skin or the size of the wallet that determines the nature of experience a person has while travelling. Many other immersive experiences like street theatre, attending a music concert or even reading a book could produce the same dopamine rush. Products of almost every culture are available globally, whether it is sea buckthorn or jade. Global cuisines can be procured online in bigger cities. Virtual travel experiences that provide a tour of the Louvre or the Great Barrier Reef can be had sitting in the comfort of your home.
The 19th-century thinker Ralph Waldo Emerson, had a contrarian view in the essay Self-Reliance even without being plagued by what ails travel today. He said, “Travelling is a fool’s paradise. Our first journeys discover to us the indifference of places… I affect to be intoxicated with sights and suggestions, but I am not intoxicated. My giant goes with me wherever I go.” These words may fail to resonate with a generation seeking mind-blowing experiences, even nirvana, through travel. But we do carry a giant along—our insurance policies, our baggage, our expectations—as we step on the travel carousel and shoot for the stars.
(ravichandran.geetha@gmail.com)
Geetha Ravichandran
Former bureaucrat and author most recently of The Spell of the Rain Tree