Uttarakhand code stumbles on gender justice

The code defines this heterosexual relationship as a “relationship between a man and a woman” who “cohabit in a shared household through a relationship like marriage, provided that such relations are not prohibited.” Interestingly there is a glaring silence about the rights of queer and transgender persons within a family and the rights of transgender and same-sex persons to marry.

What is shocking is that the law applies even to those residents of the state living outside Uttarakhand, in addition to applying to all those who do not have a domicile in the state.

While the law has been praised for bringing curtains on certain provisions in the Muslim law perceived as “defective” such as unequal inheritance, polygamy, iddat and the practice of nikah halala (by which a person can only remarry his divorced spouse after she has married someone else, consummated the marriage and thereafter obtained a divorce), ironically it has not incorporated some of the positive and progressive aspects of the Muslim law such as the compulsory payment of mehr by the husband to the wife which provides financial security of the wife, nikahnama (marriage contract) which allows for the spouses to add mutually acceptable and legally binding conditions, and restraint on willing away more than 1/3rd of property. Had the intention been genuinely to bring about gender justice, such provisions would have been extended to the women of all communities.

Also, the personal laws of Christian, Parsi and other religious communities have become legally untenable in the state. This has been done without any consultations with these communities.

A critical aspect of any law is that every stakeholder should be able to or should have the space to access the law. In the prevailing political climate, it will be difficult for women from minority communities to access any uniform law, howsoever progressive it is said to be, when its basic objective is to show one-upmanship over minorities, especially Muslims.