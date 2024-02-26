Reimagine federalism to reduce centre-state spats

It is a pity that states are being denied developmental funds for trivial reasons like not having designated spaces for selfie with PM at ration shops. There have been statements in the media that some states are renaming central government schemes and are claiming credit, using central funds. A greater respect for each other that goes beyond the political differences is well advised. It does not make us proud that after 77 years of Independence, responsible governments are still making infantile mistakes.

The states have only limited options if the central government continues to be guided by its centralising impulse. An option available within the constitutional matrix is to use the existing provision of the Inter-State Council more imaginatively and proactively. So far, the functioning of the Inter-State Council and NDC has been perfunctory with no worthwhile deliberations or any remarkable outcome. In such forums every state reiterates its known position along their political (or ideological) lines. It is high time the utility of these forums is reinvented with greater pragmatism.

The agenda-setting exercise of both NDC and Inter-State Council meetings has been routine with the governments treating such occasions as sterile. Political leadership at the states has to take a closer look at these constitutional provisions and take the fullest advantage of them in their true spirit. Evidently, these forums are free to discuss and deliberate any subject that affects the relationship between the states and the Centre. That includes financial and developmental aspects. The aggrieved states should come together to air their grievances and force the central government to correct the discrepancies.

The central government may be financially strong, but the fact remains that this strength emanates from the taxpayers who are residing in these states. A financially strong central government and poor states is an anachronism. It cannot be. The central government has to whole-heartedly admit that all its prosperity has its source from these states, lawfully brought under its domination. The states are only demanding their fair share that has been withheld on purely technical and flimsy grounds.

It is not the states that stand discredited in this imbroglio, but the Centre that basks in the glory of temporary victory. They do not know about the serious damage being done to the federal fabric of this country. The central government is truly a trustee and any trustee should be ashamed to have betrayed the trust. The mood of discontent prevalent in the non-BJP-ruled states is more a manifestation of the central government’s myopic political calculus and centralising instinct rather than the financial mismanagement of the states as repeatedly and dismissively concluded by the Centre.

Both the Centre and the State governments must read the relevant provisions of the Constitution with a fresh mind and unleash the latent power and potential of Article 263 and allied provisions and the NDC.

K Jayakumar, Former Kerala chief secretary and ex-VC Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University

