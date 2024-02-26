Upturning the pyramid of noise in our society

I get nostalgic this morning. I go back to school. The wonder years really, when one lived without a worry. I go back to my seventh standard class in good old Bengaluru. The noisiest class a kid can ever belong to, I guess. One is just about into adolescence, discovering life. You are coming into your own. You are noisier than ever before. A bit of letting go, a bit of pain, a bit of discomfort and possibly a whole lot of confusion.

When you are all of 12 years old, you have two lives really. One at home with your parents and siblings and relatives of every kind. The other is the one in school, with your classmates, your teachers and the entire school ecosystem. At times, you are different in each. At home there are masks you wear, and at school too there are masks you wear. And then there are those moments you spend with your class buddies where there is no mask at all. You are you. I go back to those times.

We were all of 42 students in my class. I am in touch with some of them still, and then I remember the names of some more. But that’s where it stops. I do not remember my entire class. I remember the real noisy ones. Maybe eight of them, mostly back-benchers. Each name is attached to a notorious incident. I remember the names of the front-benchers as well. But only some of them. Possibly the first four rankers, because I always looked up to them and competed with passion. I never got ahead of rank 5, you see. A wrong way to remember people, but then let it be. That’s the way it is.

I remember the noisiest ones, and the quietest and the most studious. The middle ones, I do not remember. Noise has a way of creating resonance and memory. Noise is all about being loud and noticed. Noise is a memory-tag as well. We live in a very noisy society, and we should therefore know better. We live amid a lot of noise. Noisy politics. Noisy business voices. Noisy religious debates. Noisy protests. And lots more in the Pandora’s box of noise.