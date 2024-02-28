A tale of two decades

It turns out that even foreign investors were not as enamoured with the Modi government. Net foreign direct investment into India dropped from 1.2 percent of GDP (UPA) to 0.8 percent (NDA). So, for all the hugging of world leaders and `1,310 crore of public money spent on hosting a lavish G20 summit, foreign investors did not exactly kiss our land with investment dollars. Consequently, India’s foreign exchange reserves only doubled under Modi while it nearly tripled under Singh. Surprising as it may sound, even India’s stock markets seemed to have preferred the dour Singh (15 percent annual Sensex returns) to the bombastic Modi (12 percent).

Over the last decade, Indians have been bombarded with visuals of Modi inaugurating new highways, bridges, flyovers and airports with a subtext that there is breakneck infrastructure development during his tenure. It is true that the Modi government was forced to rely excessively on government spending to keep the economy afloat with capital expenditure. But contrary to perception, overall infrastructure development was not multiple times faster under Modi than in the previous decade except in a few areas. The Modi government built just 20 percent more highways than the Singh government, while both constructed roughly the same 3.5 lakh km of rural roads in 10 years. Creditably, the Modi government built three times more airports and electrified four times more rail routes than the Singh government. And for all the hullabaloo about Swachh Bharat, the Modi government built only 20 percent more toilets, not 200 percent. In short, the Modi government continued the infrastructure development laid by the UPA at the expected pace and not at some orbital velocity, as it is made out to be.

Neither did the Modi government outperform the Singh government in core areas of health, education and defence. The UPA left office with 4.6 percent of total expenditure on education which was cut significantly to 3 percent by this government. Despite the pandemic, health expenditure has been maintained at 1.7 percent, while defence expenditure has been lowered to 14 percent from 16 percent of the total expenditure. In terms of livelihood improvements for rural poor, access to cooking fuel, sanitation and water has improved significantly under Modi, while access to electricity grew faster under Singh. Subsidies for the poor were cut drastically from 16 percent in Singh’s time to 9 percent by Modi.

Investors tend to focus on two important macroeconomic indicators—fiscal discipline and inflation. Even on this, the scorecard is balanced. Singh’s government had a lower fiscal and revenue deficit than Modi’s. While inflation has been reined in under Modi, it was helped largely by low global crude oil prices.

Overall, it is a complete myth that the Modi government has managed the economy better, built more infrastructure and attracted greater investment, as shown in the government’s own data. The rhetoric about growth in infrastructure, GDP, forex reserves and so on blared everyday have instilled this false sense of superiority of the Modi government’s economic performance in even numbers-savvy investors. But it is like claiming that a 10-year-old has turned 20 after a decade, which is an inevitability, regardless of whether Modi or actor Akshay Kumar was the prime minister.

At the same time, it is indisputable that social divisions, religious bigotry and communal hatred plague our society far more now. We do not live in an economy; we live in a society. Dividing people along religious lines and disrupting India’s social equilibrium alone should be reason enough for most, and certainly the liberal elites, to abhor this government. To boot, contrary to perception, they do not even deliver far superior economic performance. Social harmony with solid economic performance or communal unrest with similar economic performance—the choice should be obvious, isn’t it?

Praveen Chakravarty

Chairman, All India Professionals’ Congress and a former political economy scholar

(Views are personal)