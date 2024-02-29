Does AI dream of digital sheep?

While the need to assign responsibility and establish liability for AI is obvious, the idea that such systems be assigned legal persona—much like corporate entities—is quite new. At present, apart from humans, both private and public bodies can qualify as legal persons if the legislature attributes ‘legal subjectivity’ to them. Legal subjectivity is attributed by positive law, just like subjective rights depend on objective law. For instance, in the case of companies, the attribution results in the creation of a legal fiction, in the separation of ownership from the management of the entity and limits liability. This separation, pertinently, does not absolutely protect the humans behind the company from liability, as the ‘corporate veil’ can be lifted where the corporate form is being used for some manifestly improper or fraudulent purpose.

However, unlike a company where the actual decisions are made by humans, in the case of an LLM, existence of hallucination would mean there is no application of mind by the human owning the LLM, but only an employment of a performative speech act that generates incorrect or misleading results. It is not a result of the capability to engage in intentional action and, thus, lacks legal agency. As such, without self-consciousness and autonomous agency, the attribution of legal persona, at present, is more of a political question.

How then to deal with the misleading information provided and breaches caused by such autonomous systems? A recent ruling in a Canadian civil resolution tribunal, in Moffatt vs Air Canada, which follows similar decisions in the US and Hong Kong, is a significant development. The case examines whether a company can be held responsible for inaccurate information given by an AI chatbot on its website. The ruling states that a firm can be held responsible for false statements and misleading information (caused by hallucinations) provided by a chatbot on a publicly accessible commercial website. According to the tribunal, “The applicable standard of care requires a company to take reasonable care to ensure their representations are accurate and not misleading.” It further held that the chatbot, as asserted by Air Canada, could not be considered a separate entity and thus be absolved of liability.

This is so as an electronic agent—a chatbot employed by a person—is a tool of that person, the court held. Ordinarily, the employer of a tool is responsible for the results from its use because the tool has no independent volition. When computers are involved, the requisite intention flows from the programming and use.

Blaming the employer for the actions of his tool, in such cases, does not exhibit a dislike for technology, but reflects the fact that the autonomous system functions solely based on the information and instructions provided. The employer is thus to be placed under a duty of care to monitor the autonomous system employed and prevent any damage resulting from its use, the court ruled. Moreover, holding the employer liable for the actions of the autonomous system also seems practicable as it provides legal clarity for the victim.

When seen as a tool, there is little trouble in attributing the consequences of hallucinations and resulting actions of an LLM to the employer company.

Saai Sudharsan Sathiyamoorthy

Advocate, Madras High Court

(Views are personal)