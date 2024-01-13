Conference planning needs a conference

The top shelf of my library is full of mementoes received at these events. They belong to the times when events were rare and your presence at them added a feather to your cap. No harm in carrying forward the tradition, but can we put a little more thought into them? What a great opportunity it is to showcase local products, be it millets or handicrafts, and make the money spent meaningful for everyone. However, someone in the corporate gifting business once told me that everyone orders at the last minute, so they must pick what is instantly available. Gifting companies stock that can be sold to anyone at short notice. That explains the mugs, t-shirts and shawls.