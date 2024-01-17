Why forecasters read the wind wrong in 2023

Most forecasters failed to correctly read the tea leaves or coffee grounds for 2023. A global recession did not occur and interest rates did not fall. The interesting question is why they keep getting it wrong.

First, the economic tools are weak. Emanuel Derman, a physicist turned financier, lamented that most economists had never really seen a successful model and could not differentiate between good and bad ones. The basic theories of growth, inflation, fiscal or monetary policy, currency values or debt—all essential to predictive modelling—are vague and in constant flux. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell graciously admitted in 2022: “We understand better how little we understand.”

Reductionist in nature, economic models focus on a few measurable variables because of limited data availability. Statistics and mathematics are deployed to give the appearance of rigour and science. Casual correlation masquerades as causality in the absence of tractable hypotheses. Assumptions such as rational, utility-maximising actors are frequently not satisfied in the real world. Economics is infatuated with the ideal of unattainable equilibriums.

Unlike hard physical measurements, economic and financial data, if available, is suspect, sometimes arbitrary choices between competing methodologies. Timeliness is problematic as are subsequent data revisions as more detailed information becomes available. Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang once referred to official Chinese statistical releases as “man-made” and “for reference only”. Unfortunately, the Middle Kingdom is not the only place where this holds true.