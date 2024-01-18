An Ode to the doctor’s scribble

This is not a problem specific to Odisha. In 2018, in three separate cases from three separate districts of Sitapur, Unnao and Gonda, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court fined three doctors Rs 5,000 each because their reports were illegible. The high court observed in Fahad and others vs state of UP, “The doctors have been scribing medico-legal report, injury report, bed head tickets, prescriptions and post-mortem examination reports in such handwriting that it cannot be read by the prosecutor, the defence lawyer or the court.… If such a report is readable by medical practitioners only, it shall not serve the purpose for which it is made. This is despite the fact that computers are available in all medical facilities. In some of the states, practice is being followed where medico legal reports and post mortem reports are made on computers/printers.” Precisely, there are computers everywhere.

Let me mention the September 2016 notification of the Medical Council of India (MCI). “Every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters and he/she shall ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drugs.” This was added to MCI’s 2002 (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations. There was a reference to generics in 2002 too. But there was no mention of legibility and capital letters. It didn’t seem to be an important issue in 2002, but became one in 2016.

There are several jokes about bad handwriting of physicians. It is standard stereotyping. Naturally, all generalisations are subject to exceptions and I know doctors with beautiful handwriting, a few who still use fountain pens. Everywhere, calligraphy and good handwriting are now at a discount. Indeed, with the switch to digital, conventional writing itself is at a discount. Handwriting has deteriorated for everyone, not doctors alone. As one moves vertically up the career path, it continues to deteriorate. For example, everyone passes exams, entrance or otherwise. With illegible handwriting, despite the emphasis on multiple choice questions, it will be impossible to pass. This is equally true of medical entrance exams. Thus, the problem is subsequent. For other professions, in how many instances do we confront something written by the professional by hand, as opposed to digital? Not too many. Doctors are an exception, through prescriptions and reports, a regular interface. That’s the reason why whenever we think of bad handwriting we think of doctors.