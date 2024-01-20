The shifting shape of Hindu mythologicals

In their constant search for engaging stories, films have often travelled back to the remote past for inspiration. It is no surprise then that the origin story of Indian cinema should lie in Dadasaheb Phalke’s 1913 silent film, Raja Harishchandra, based on the myth about the honesty, integrity and uprightness of the Hindu king who gave away himself, his family and kingdom for the sake of a promise made to saint Vishwamitra, that too in a dream.

Many mythologicals followed in its wake—R Nataraja Mudaliar’s Keechaka Vadham (1917) took off from the episode in the Mahabharat describing Bheem’s slaying of Keechaka for having misbehaved with Draupadi, Franz Osten’s The Throw of Dice (1929) was inspired from the gambling episode in the Mahabharat in which Yudhishthir faces an enormous loss, V Shantaram’s Ayodhyache Raja (1932) was yet another iteration of the legend of Harishchandra.

Homi Wadia’s Wadia Movietone and Basant Pictures were at the forefront of making mythologicals in the North. Meanwhile, in the South, N T Rama Rao acquired divine status by playing Krishna in several films in the 1950s and Venkateswara in Sri Venkateswara Mahatyam (1960). Yet he was radical enough to take the risk of becoming Ravana in Bhookailas (1958), a role he reprised in his directorial debut, Seeta Rama Kalyanam (1961). The versatile Sivaji Ganesan worked in several genres, including the mythological, his most popular outing being Shiva in Thiruvilayadal (1965).