Rama belongs as much to Tamils as to the world

Justice MM Ismail, who was an ardent scholar of Kamban, states in his foreword to my book: “Dr Hande… has very wisely refrained from making any attempt to translate the whole of Kamban’s Ramayan in English in verse form. What he has done is an easy English prose rendering… It is remarkable that Dr Hande, whose mother tongue is Kannada, and who studied Telugu in his scholastic career, has taken the trouble of going through the Ramavataram in Tamil and given it in English in prose form. It is not surprising that he has taken eight years to complete the entire work.”

Justice Ismail said that barring a short prose version by R K Narayan, no one to his knowledge had attempted a rendering of the Ramavataram in English even in a running prose form.

Thus, there is a deep-rooted connect between Tamilians and Shri Rama of Ayodhya. Rama is ingrained in the cultural ethos of our nation and every Indian admires and adores him—not because he is a supreme being, but because of the gracious manner with which he faced the difficulties of life. Therefore, it is a specious argument put forth by some that Rama doesn’t belong to Tamil Nadu or Tamilians. The chief minister under whom I had the privilege of serving as health minister for two terms was himself named after Rama—MG Ramachandran—and he was a devout bhakt.