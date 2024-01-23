Beijing’s long brinkmanship on the high seas

Taking advantage of the distraction caused by the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict, China has upped the ante in the South China Sea (SCS). The Philippines has accused China of deploying its maritime forces which have since February this year, “harassed, blocked and executed dangerous manoeuvres” against a resupply mission to the Second Thomas Shoal, a contested island hosting a small Philippines military contingent. Over several months, the Philippines coast guard has exposed the unlawful activities of China’s coast guard and maritime militia.

China claims that the Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal are in its maritime zone, while the Philippines claims these as part of its exclusive economic zone. In 2016, the International Permanent Court of Arbitration dismissed China’s territorial claims against the Philippines under the UN Law of the Sea Convention. Beijing dismissed the ruling and continues to claim ownership and deploy various provocations. China has deployed its coast guard ships, and other boats masquerading as fishing boats, to patrol the busy waterway as if it were its territorial waters. Beijing claims “indisputable sovereignty” over almost all of the 3.5 million sq km of the SCS, as well as most of the islands and sandbars in it, including features that are hundreds of kilometres from the Chinese mainland.