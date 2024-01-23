Lowering student stress with the help of peers

In this challenging academic landscape, where exams can feel like scaling a steep mountain, stress becomes an unavoidable companion. Envision this ascent as a tricky journey, with everyone carrying a heavy backpack of expectations. Peer support is akin to having companions on the same climb, making the journey less daunting.

Imagine walking up the mountain together, step by step. Peer support revolves around the exchange of experiences, grounded in the belief that those who’ve conquered challenges can guide others. Providing this friendly support is a crucial asset in navigating the stress associated with academic challenges, acting as a guide on the bumpy road to success.

This aligns with the National Education Policy of 2020, emphasising the interconnectedness of mental health and academic success. The National Council of Educational Research and Training conducted a comprehensive survey in 2022, whose report titled ‘The mental health and well-being of school students’ highlights their experiences with online learning, a prominent aspect in the wake of the Covid pandemic, when traditional learning was curtailed. Despite the advantages of virtual learning, challenges surfaced, prompting students to reflect on their feelings about this new educational paradigm. A striking finding was the consensus among students about the “lack of social interaction with peers,” with 35 percent expressing this feeling.