Hemmed in by its Kismet and follies

There is hardly a nation as beholden to and yet so vulnerable to its own geography as Pakistan. It has unnatural and contrived boundaries which have not emerged through a historical process, having been drawn one fine day and left at that. It hugely benefitted from its geostrategic location, prime among the reasons being its centricity in relation to five old civilisations that share borders with it or are in near contiguity.

The Indian civilisation, from which Pakistan has emerged, lies in the east. The Chinese civilisation, on which it relies so much, is to the northeast. There is the Central Asian civilisation to its north with the Wakhan Corridor separating the two. Then there is Iran—the ancient Persian civilisation, now the citadel of Shia Islam—to its west. The Arab civilisation exists just across the waters of the northwest Indian Ocean. It is the Arab culture that fascinates Pakistan the most, and it has attempted to project itself as a natural extension of the Arab people into South Asia. The latter is because of its obsession with Islam, of which it aspires to be a flag-bearer, perceiving it has the wherewithal to lead it.

Ironically, due to its proximity to all these regions which are civilisations in their own right, Pakistan enjoys an incredible level of strategic importance. Each has something to give it and much to take from it. The Arabs find that the only alignment for influence over the 72 million Muslims of Central Asia is through Pakistan, Shia Iran being a pariah and no friend; Afghanistan is too complex to handle.