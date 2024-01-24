One Nation, One Election risks devolving to one voice

In the grand spectacle of Indian politics, the discourse surrounding One Nation, One Election has taken centre-stage with former President Ram Nath Kovind inviting suggestions from the public on it till mid-January. The proposal would synchronise elections at the national and state levels. However, this political move comes with its constitutional challenges, potential erosion of the regional perspectives, and a hefty price tag that the government has to bear for its implementation.

Constitutionally, the path to realising One Nation One Election demands an amendment to Articles 83(2) and 172(1) of the Constitution, since these provisions mention that elections are to be conducted every five years.

Let’s picture this. If the winning political party loses a majority or the vote of confidence in the House and the opposition does not have the numbers to form a new government, then the people would be left with two rather undemocratic options to choose from since elections cannot be held anew. Further, Article 368 demands that a constitutional amendment would require a two-thirds majority in the House. However, recent trends of suspending dissenting members of parliament raise eyebrows that the amendment might slide through without the full strength of voices in the House.