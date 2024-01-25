Need to find a way out of West Asia maze

One hundred days into Israel’s attack on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, the geopolitics of the West Asian region has changed beyond recognition. The colossal destruction of Gaza and the horrific loss of innocent lives exposes Israel to condemnation of being an apartheid state committing genocide. The integration of Israel into the region under these circumstances will remain a pipe dream for the foreseeable future and the probability of the Arab-Israeli conflict transforming as an open-ended war of attrition is looming large.

The intra-regional alignments have come unstuck overnight and a great fluidity has appeared in regional security and stability, which will impact other regions, including India. In fact, the cascading developments have already left a mark on Indian interests. The Palestinian resistance groups known as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which is targeting the illegal military bases of the US in Iraq, has in recent weeks, expanded its operation to strike Israeli territories.

In its latest statement, the Islamic State in Iraq announced that it has struck a “vital target, deep inside the Israeli-occupied territories” with a long-range cruise missile “in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance and people of Gaza against the Zionist aggression” and furthermore, vowed to continue striking “the enemy’s strongholds” with more operations in the next phase.