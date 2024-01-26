Hopes for a New Republic of old stories

At a special cabinet meeting this January, the defence minister proclaimed that India had merely obtained the body of freedom in 1947, and the body politic received its soul only in 2024. The man who gave it the soul was Narendra Modi. It required a Shankaracharya’s wit to wonder whether it was Ram or Modi who was being consecrated, given the fanfare.

Yet, one has to recognise that Modi has reshaped our sense of India by altering the very idea of India. The plural, informal, syncretic, playful sense of civilisation has given way to the puritanical nation-state as a monolithic entity. Governance today speaks a language alienated from democracy. The nation-state has grown many layers to not only be a developmental state but a national security state. Democracy has become majoritarian to serve the surveillance state.

One has to recognise that this governance model did not encourage much debate. Governance was elaborated like a catechism and a set of diktats summarised the administrative wisdom of the state. This was claimed to be a Sardar Patel inheritance—in doing so, it co-opts and usurps the Iron man of India.