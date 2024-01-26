Why the world will miss the 2030 deadline for Sustainable Development Goals

The 17 goals of the Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030 approved by world leaders at a UN summit in September 2015 came into force in January 2016. These global development goals or SDGs are a set of 17 interlinked objectives with a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for the people and the planet for now and into the future. The SDGs provide a roadmap for tackling developmental, environmental and other socio-political challenges.

The SDGs replaced the earlier Millennium Development Goals or MDGs that the world had adopted from 2000 to 2015 to tackle global problems of poverty, hunger, diseases, illiteracy and development. The MDGs met with a level of success, such as lifting about a billion people out of extreme poverty, reducing child mortality and school dropouts by more than half from the 1990s’ levels, and reducing HIV/AIDS infections by about 40 percent since 2000.

The UN recently released the ‘Global Sustainable Development Report 2023’ written by top scientists and other experts from around the world to review the progress made in achieving the SDGs and to suggest measures to realise them by 2030 deadline.