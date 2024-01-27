January is a month when harvest festivals are celebrated across India. Unsurprisingly, it is also a celebration of food, with fresh produce being an integral part of the cuisine. In Tamil Nadu, newly harvested sugarcane is chewed to mark sweet new beginnings during Pongal. Seasonal crops, from the farm to the table, determine what’s on the menu. However, increasingly, for many of our urban youth, the only familiar link is from the app to the table.

The benefits of food delivery apps cannot be overstated. It has offered solutions to multiple challenges. Lack of time to shop for groceries and staples, lack of inclination or the skill to cook, and doing the dishes have all been taken care of by the click of an icon. But the effect it has had on eating habits and schedules, health, and its role in rupturing traditions is another story.

Recently, when we went house hunting, I noticed something uniform in many of the newly constructed apartments. The kitchens were tiny, functional storage spaces. The real estate agent explained to us that many of the younger generation's double-income families preferred it that way. Access to food delivery services has simplified their lives.