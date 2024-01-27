New republic of inclusive majoritarianism

I was a witness and participant in the pran pratishtha or consecration, of the new Ram mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Besides its spiritual and religious significance, the rededication of the nativity shrine of Lord Ram marks a turning point not only in the history of our republic, but also in our civilization. Prime Minister Narendra Modi—who was the principal, but not the only, yajman or performer of the ritual—himself said so in his speech after the sanctification of the temple. He called the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya a transformative moment in the wheel of time: “January 22 is not just a date in the calendar. It marks the beginning of a new era.”

Does this mean that India is now a Hindu, rather than secular, country—a state with a stated religion? Frankly, this question did not strike me during the function on January 22. The occasion was too significant and solemn for such mistrust. Not an eye was dry as the murti, or representation of Shri Ram, was re-infused with the life-breath of millions of devotees and admirers all across India and many parts of the world.

Who could doubt that Ram was beyond the politics of faith, or the faith that is politics? The wheel of time turned when Mir Baqi, by an overwhelming consensus, is reported to have destroyed the temple. Now, the wheel of time has turned again with its restoration. Ram has not changed, nor is he affected by any of these changes. He remains unperturbed and peaceful, residing in the hearts of his followers as the antaratma, or inner being. His name, or Ram naam, is more potent than any physical shrine or form. His return to Ayodhya is precisely because his worshippers have understood and experienced Ram as a spiritual potency and force rather than a merely physical entity. Only Sanatanis, I feel, are capable of such patience and such faith. The others give up when the physical form is smashed or broken. We don’t.