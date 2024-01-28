How a sufi poet tethered different religions

This week I would like to retell stories about the Punjabi Sufi Bulle Shah (1680-1735), also called Bulleya and Bulla. The Qadiri Sufis of the old Punjab were renowned for their philosophical studies. Their worldview profoundly impacted the Mughal prince Dara Shikoh’s efforts at religious syncretism in his book Majma ul Bahrain, the ‘Mingling of Oceans’. And it was a Qadiri Sufi, Shah Inayat, who was Bulle Shah’s pir or spiritual guide.

Shah Inayat Qadiri, was a spiritual descendant of Muhammed Ghaus of Gwalior, who introduced yoga to Sufism in the 16th century, highlighting points of contact. Shah Inayat Qaditi worked with outward simplicity as an arain or market gardener. In a work attributed to him called ‘Dastur-ul-Amal’, he is said to have vividly described the Hindu paths to moksha. Shah Inayat Qadiri is said to have written many books, which were later lost in a fire that broke out in the house of his descendants during the troubled times following the death of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Bulle Shah, with newly-initiated zeal, spoke and sang openly of the unity underlying Hinduism and Islam. But since the political situation of that era was against liberal Sufis—as in truly liberal, not ‘Westernised anti-Hindu’ as widely understood today - Shah Inayat Qadiri forbade him to speak of it. He, himself, practised haqiqat, a Sufi’s spiritual reality, under the cover of tariqat, the established path, meaning orthodox Islam.