Lanka’s law seeks to criminalise political dissent

The Rajapaksas of Sri Lanka were known for their curb and control tactics. They had multiple tools in their political arsenal to keep the population under control. During Mahinda Rajapaksa’s 10 year-rule, the island’s human rights record was a national embarrassment.

His brother Gotabaya who was the powerful defence secretary at the time swore that Sri Lanka would not see a right to information law during his tenure. He kept his word. The RTI law was enacted only after the 2015 surprise defeat of Mahinda Rajapaksa. Majoritarian to the core, at least they did not pretend to be political liberals who couldn’t care less for western preaching of human rights.They ruled as if world opinion was a mild irritant as long as China stood with them.

The cult worship of the Hambantota ruling clan may be cured since 2022, and today, the Rajapaksas are deeply unpopular and faulted for the current economic crisis. The replacement president Ranil Wickremesinghe has worked to placate multilateral lending agencies to stand by Sri Lanka in a critical moment and secured a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Regrettably, (though not surprisingly), this self-declared political liberal has adopted an operational style inked by the Rajapaksas. He has moved swiftly and surely to control dissent, first offline, terming it as a necessity to restore law and order, and now to control the online space.