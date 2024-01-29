The U-turn politics of Janata Dal (U)

This was the ninth oath-taking ceremony for Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar as chief minister and the sixth U-turn he has taken—shifting from one party to another— to remain in power in Bihar over the last 19 years. The U-turn this time is on different calculations. Nitish initiated the process of uniting opposition parties against the BJP for the coming Lok Sabha elections—with Tejaswi Yadav in Bihar and opposition chief ministers in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Delhi.

The move to bring opposition leaders on board in Bihar to form the alliance made the BJP restless. However, things started souring from the next bloc meeting. When the decision was taken to name the bloc the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA, Nitish was not happy. He was also not happy with the alliance’s speed of functioning, such as on the issue of seat sharing, which was reflected in his refusal to take up the bloc’s convenorship. It was also an indication that Nitish was not ready for subordination.

Then came the decision to give the group’s chairmanship to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge; not only the Congress, but other parties too did not forward Nitish’s name for the top post. Since it was Nitish who had initiated the opposition mobilisation, he was expecting a leadership post. But his credentials were in doubt because of his past unpredictability and frequent change of partners; the alliance was reluctant to take a risk with him.

On the other hand, the RJD had been putting pressure on Nitish to vacate the chief minister’s post in favour of Tejaswi Yadav, and take up a role in national politics. But when the top opposition roles eluded him, Nitish did not have anything substantial in hand.

After being chief minister for nearly two decades, Nitish cannot survive without power. Moreover, he has been more comfortable with the BJP than the RJD, because the RJD exerts power on the bureaucracy through its cadre; Kumar depends more on the bureaucracy than on party cadres, because he lacks such a cadre. So the bureaucracy enjoys maximum power in regimes where Nitish is in alliance with the BJP. At the same time, Nitish has been successful in keeping the BJP’s state leadership under control—not a single BJP leader could grow beyond Nitish during his alliances with the BJP.