Weaving the web that holds a company together

Trees live as a community because they derive advantages out of doing so. If a giraffe eats the leaves of an African acacia, the tree releases a chemical into the air that drifts and warns other trees that there is a predator around. If one tree is chopped, then the stump that is left behind may get nutrients from its neighbours. How? For one, the roots may be invisibly interconnected below the ground. Alternatively, nutrients may be delivered from tree to stump through fungal networks at the root tips called mycorrhizae. On its own, a tree is at the mercy of wind and weather. Many trees together, as in a forest, fight for survival and growth through interdependency and supporting one another. Trees seem to know the oft-quoted management maxim: Nobody is smarter than all of us together.

Xleverbuddies have their own mycorrhizal networks. Could it be that, like trees, they stay together as a community because they benefit through their ‘wafa wide web’? They ask one another questions like, “I have a brand X machine but it is not working and I get no response from the company, anybody with a senior contact at Company X?” or “My son wishes to take drama or sport as a profession, is there anybody who can mentor and guide him?” or “My wife and I are planning a trip to Tierra del Fuego. Does anybody know how we can get the best out of the trip?”

Other institutional communities are also known to create and nurture their own glue, for example, the defence officers, railway families, Citibank, and McKinsey. Companies are not inanimate legal entities as envisaged by laws. They are alive and social entities. It is the task of leaders to nurture this socialisation. Hindustan Unilever executives do it in their own way. Others do it differently.

Imagining that building companies as communities is wasteful, or that culture is soft stuff and transient, may ignore a powerful, though hidden, social glue.

R Gopalakrishnan, Author whose new book, Embrace the Future: The Soft Science of Business Transformation, is due in February

