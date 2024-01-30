Learning from Kerala and Bengal on migrant workers

The Kerala model of providing social health security to interstate migrant workers has been widely discussed. What has received lesser attention is the work done by states sending out those workers. Interstate workers arriving in Kerala are treated as ‘migrant workers’ when they register with the State Labor Office of Kerala under the Inter-State Migrant Labor Act, 1979. They are eligible to apply for the benefits of Awas Insurance and Migrant Welfare Scheme. This has been hailed as a progressive model.
A quarter century has passed since Kerala became a hub of migrant workers. Though data on them can be confusing or imprecise at times, some reports give us an idea. The Kerala Planning Board Report of 2024 says the interstate workforce is 34-lakh-strong in the state. On the policies aimed at them, the Interstate Migrant Policy Index of 2019 highlights Kerala’s commendable performance—it secured the top position among states for its robust health and safety measures catering to migrant workers.
Among the interstate migrant workers arriving in Kerala, those from West Bengal form the largest cohort. An accurate and updated number of such workers is elusive as the last census was conducted in 2011. The Census 2011 records show that there has been a higher influx of migrant workers from West Bengal, Assam, Orissa and Bihar to Kerala since 2000. However, top officials from West Bengal gave the authors an idea of the numbers that had migrated and field research showed some areas that can be improved upon.
Based on a study conducted in 40 villages in West Bengal from November 11 to December 4, 2023, the authors identified signs that such migration has increased in recent years. But they face a number of prejudices too. That is why the West Bengal government has set up a Migrant Welfare Board, the first such body in the state that will help workers migrating out of the state in various ways. They aim to prevent workers from the state being labelled as Bangladeshis, kept away from workplaces, and illegally detained by the police. Right now, it operates as an independent body looking after the welfare of labourers migrating out.
According to various studies done in Kerala—the government figures are not precise—7 lakh to 10 lakh migrant workers in the state are from West Bengal. On the other hand, an organisation called the Bangla Sanskriti Manch recorded that the number of migrant workers who went back to West Bengal from various states during the pandemic lockdowns was 14 lakh. The authors confirmed this information with higher officials in Bengal.
Samirul Islam, chairman of the Migrant Welfare Board and a Rajya Sabha member, says that some 22 lakh workers from West Bengal who are currently working in other states have registered on the board’s Karmasathi web portal, and verification has been completed for 15 lakh of them. It is understood that the welfare board is in the process of appointing nodal officers in other states to track the activities of the migrants and help them.
Officials explained why becoming a member of the Migrant Welfare Board through Karmasathi helps. The families of who have joined will get a one-time payment of `2.25 lakh in case of the death of a worker. Migrant workers will get an allowance of `5,000 after the age of 60 and the board aims to help educate the children of such workers too.
Kerala, for itself, runs 14 educational projects for migrant workers and their children. The state government also offers a death insurance cover to all migrant workers who are members of its Awas Insurance; so far it has made 36 payouts under the scheme.
Our fieldwork suggests a few other steps that would help. To reduce cases of harassment and arrest on the suspicion of being Bangladeshis who illegally entered India, the West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board should issue photo identity cards.
Migrant workers within the country can only truly benefit if the central and state governments work together. It is precisely because West Bengal understood the importance of the money that such migrant workers remit back home that they established such a welfare board. The central government should set up such a welfare board too.
If their movements and work demands are mapped in a clearer manner, workers from each district or block can be given relevant training before they migrate. Also, workers who are not willing to work outside the state should be prepared for self-reliant projects in the block areas, and loans should be arranged in collaboration between the Centre and states.
Another problem migrant workers often face is of not getting their dues from the contractor. So, helplines should be established all over India to help them through legal complications. A dedicated legal cell set up by the central government can guarantee more contractual security.
The Kerala and Bengal models can be emulated by other states. And the central government can play a pivotal role in this.
(With inputs from Navas M Khadar, associate, GOI-SERB project )
Bijulal M V, Lawyer, Principal investigator, GOI-SERB Project on Interstate Migrant Workers,Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam