Learning from Kerala and Bengal on migrant workers

The Kerala model of providing social health security to interstate migrant workers has been widely discussed. What has received lesser attention is the work done by states sending out those workers. Interstate workers arriving in Kerala are treated as ‘migrant workers’ when they register with the State Labor Office of Kerala under the Inter-State Migrant Labor Act, 1979. They are eligible to apply for the benefits of Awas Insurance and Migrant Welfare Scheme. This has been hailed as a progressive model.

A quarter century has passed since Kerala became a hub of migrant workers. Though data on them can be confusing or imprecise at times, some reports give us an idea. The Kerala Planning Board Report of 2024 says the interstate workforce is 34-lakh-strong in the state. On the policies aimed at them, the Interstate Migrant Policy Index of 2019 highlights Kerala’s commendable performance—it secured the top position among states for its robust health and safety measures catering to migrant workers.

Among the interstate migrant workers arriving in Kerala, those from West Bengal form the largest cohort. An accurate and updated number of such workers is elusive as the last census was conducted in 2011. The Census 2011 records show that there has been a higher influx of migrant workers from West Bengal, Assam, Orissa and Bihar to Kerala since 2000. However, top officials from West Bengal gave the authors an idea of the numbers that had migrated and field research showed some areas that can be improved upon.