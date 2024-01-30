When court cautions the nation

The Supreme Court set aside the remission of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and held that they should be sent back to prison. Even while underlying the significance of the reformative theory of punishment and the importance of remission policy in general, Justice B V Nagarathna, who authored the judgement, exposed the illegality that had vitiated the whole process of remission. The judgement examined each argument in support of the government’s action and repelled them with a unique sense of clarity and judicial courage. The judgement was also a search for truth.

The court was required to interpret Section 432 of the Criminal Procedure Code dealing with the power of the “appropriate government” to “remit the whole or any part of the punishment”. The court said that in this case, the appropriate government was the government of Maharashtra, since the case was transferred and the trial was held in Maharashtra, which resulted in conviction and sentencing of the accused. Section 432(2) mandates that the opinion of the judge who convicted the accused should be sought. The trial judge, who is conversant with the case, should also provide reasons in support of her opinion. This provision was breached. Remission was granted by the Gujarat government, not Maharashtra.

But the contention of the Gujarat government was that its order for premature release was based on the directions of the Supreme Court. The top court, in May 2022, had directed the Gujarat government to deal with the request for premature release of the accused, based on its remission policy of 1992. The court has now rejected this contention mainly on two grounds—one, the said verdict was obtained by suppressing many things, including an earlier decision by the Gujarat High Court and the opinion given by the presiding judge in Maharashtra, which did not support remission; and two, the judgement ignored the law and binding judicial precedents with respect to the premature release of convicts.