Active non-alignment in a changing world

There is little doubt that 2023 was the year in which the Global South came into its own. The expansion of the BRICS that was announced at the group’s summit in Johannesburg in August; the G20 summit held in New Delhi in September, considered to be a feather in India’s diplomatic cap; the G77 + China summit held in Havana later that month; and the strong reaction of much of Africa, Asia and Latin America to the war in Gaza in the past few months—epitomised by South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague—all point in that direction.

They all underscore the degree to which the main cleavage in today’s world is not between democracy and authoritarianism, as some would have it, but rather between the North and the Global South, between the West and the Rest. The question then becomes what the implications of this are for the developing world and for India in particular.

Enter Kajal Basu’s timely piece in this newspaper, ‘Is India refusing to lead active non-alignment?’ (January 10). Basu takes up the issue of active non-alignment or ANA, a concept me and my colleagues Carlos Fortin and Carlos Ominami coined and set forth in a recent book, Latin American Foreign Policies in the New World Order: The Active Non-Alignment Option (Anthem Press), whose paperback edition is coming out now.