Searching for a shape of budget to come

What's in a name? Is an Interim Budget, like the one that’s being presented today, the same as a Vote on Account, as some commentators who should know better are suggesting? For clarity, we need to look at where the terms come from.

Vote on Account is explicitly mentioned in the Constitution’s Article 116. Parliamentary approval is required for expenditure out of the Consolidated Fund (Articles 113, 114). When this is not possible and the prescribed procedures cannot be followed, Article 116 provides a temporary reprieve. After all, the government cannot cease to function because it has no money. This provision is used when elections have been called and the incumbent government is a caretaker.

In this particular case, we know there will be elections, but no elections have actually been called so far. Therefore, the expression ‘Vote on Account’ is a misnomer—it, naturally, cannot have changes in taxes and expenditure. In contrast, the expression Interim Budget doesn’t figure in the Constitution, just as deputy prime minister doesn’t.

There won’t be sufficient time to pass a Finance Bill before the election results are known. Besides, it is only fair that the new government decides on its own taxation and expenditure proposals, not just for 2024-25, but also as a framework for 2024-29. In other words, there can be changes in taxes and expenditure proposals in an Interim Budget, but they are not intended to be substantial. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Interim Budget for 2024 has already been dissected. Since the political composition of the new government in May 2024 is likely to be the same as the present one, one might as well wait for the full Budget for 2024-25.