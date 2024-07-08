The killing fields of Pakistan

In the gory world of terrorism, things come a full circle. Pakistan has been through a spiral of terrorist violence, both sectarian and political, for over 20 years. There was no one sponsoring this violence, it was all home grown as a result of intense mishandling. Like the Israeli Defence Forces, the Pakistan Army’s concept of counter-terror (CT) operations has all along been the eventual crushing of the movement by eliminating the last terrorist.

The professionals there do not believe this is something possible and a far better way is to control the violence, eliminate the root causes, reach out to the people to ‘on board’ them and promote welfare and development to remove the antipathy they carry. This of course would accompany a strong campaign of counter radicalisation. The irony in Pakistan and its army is that there are more people ready to promote radicalisation than to counter it.

On June 22, 2024, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the launch of yet another operation (Operation Azm-e-Istehkam) to neutralise the menace that the TTP and other cohorts have created. The TTP had apparently been neutralised by a series of operations ending with the four-year-old Operation Zarb-e-Azb (2014-18) after Operation Rah-e-Nijat (2009) had failed to deliver. Ironically, there was a time in 2007-08 that Pakistan’s Frontier Corps launched in CT operations had company-size strength of soldiers being captured by terrorists.

The US provided Pakistan a $750-million package for equipping and arming the Frontier Corps, which eventually turned a new leaf and started to deliver results. At one time, one-third of the Pakistan Army’s regular formations were on CT operations, some of them redeployed even from the J&K LoC, which is always a priority sector. By 2018, the Pakistan Army leadership claimed to have broken the TTP’s back. Right through this period, the Afghan Taliban desisted from openly assisting the TTP; it anyway did not have the resources to do much.

However, since 2021, after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Afghan Taliban assumed a different strategy. It contests the Durand Line as the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and quite transparently supports the TTP. Imran Khan in his heyday attempted to negotiate with TTP, hoping to bring about a cessation of violent activity and release of detainees. It did not fructify.

The TTP has returned with Afghan support to once again cause mayhem. In 2023 alone, 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks occurred. Many of these are in Baluchistan and have specifically targeted Chinese workers and staff on various projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

After a recent visit to China by PM Sharif, apparently a form of displeasure was conveyed to him regarding the insufficiency of effort by Pakistan to secure the CPEC projects. With a combination of Chinese concerns and the rising graph of terror spiralling out of control, the Pakistan Army appears to have few options. The Afghan Taliban is no longer under its control. It’s quite the opposite, in fact, and they are exercising muscle power to wrest control of the Af-Pak region considered so important for the spread of political Islam.

The US is worried too, as it depends upon Pakistan to prevent a surge in the Taliban’s influence. Internally, there are objections from different political quarters and for good reason, because the Pakistan Army’s methods are unlikely to resolve the issues. Under Chinese pressure, some results will accrue in terms of neutralisation of a few terrorists. With TTP under full support of the Afghan Taliban and the Pakistan defence minister indicating even hot pursuit could be on the cards against terrorists crossing the Af-Pak border, this subregion is likely to see a fair amount of turbulence.

The Pakistan Army could be pulled into this in a far bigger way than it has imagined. It is also seeking financial assistance and weaponry to pursue what it projects as US and Chinese interests. With this, Pakistan is likely to be torn between its eastern and western borders, with its internal region not free from threats either. Dubai’s cabbies will have more to tell us the next time.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd)

Former Commander, Srinagar-based 15 Corps. Now Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir.

(Views are personal)

