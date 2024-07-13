Unheeded priorities of climate action

The rising accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is threatening a potentially catastrophic change in the living and working conditions of humanity. The greenhouse gas layer hovers over all countries in the world. Controlling the addition of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases into the layer requires cooperation at the global level and a fair distribution of mitigation actions.

At present, what we have is the Paris agreement in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, where all countries have accepted an obligation to formulate a voluntary national plan for helping to contain the potential global temperature increase to 1.5-2°C. Hence the need for us to formulate a national climate management strategy.

The Union government has addressed this issue and made promises about energy transition away from fossil fuels, energy efficiency and carbon absorption through forest development. It has also set a target of net-zero carbon emission by 2070. The range of actions required for this is vast. Let me focus on three areas that are crucial for climate mitigation and adaptation—energy, agriculture and human settlements.

The first and most crucial area is climate and energy, which requires a transition away from fossil fuels. The energy transition in electricity production is well underway in India with the growing role of renewable energy. But a supply-side emphasis is not enough, and we need to act to reduce direct fossil fuel use. An important dimension of this is reflected in the promotion and rising popularity of electric vehicles. But more needs to be done—for instance, in designing buildings with insulation to reduce energy-based cooling requirements.