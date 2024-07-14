The emergency and its moral equivalence

On the contrary, should the Congress participate in future events that condemn the 1975 Emergency? Should it plainly say that it has learnt lessons from the past and evolved in the last five decades to protect the Constitution? After all, as early as January 1978, addressing a public meeting in Yavatmal in Maharashtra, Indira Gandhi took the “entire responsibility” for all the mistakes and excesses committed during the Emergency. But, she caveated it by saying she did what she did to save the nation.

Similarly, in March 2021, Rahul Gandhi admitted that the Emergency was a mistake but had again qualified it by saying the Congress “at no point had attempted to capture India's institutional framework”. He was wrong there. The Emergency saw the worst corruption and capture of institutions—the ideas of a committed bureaucracy, a committed judiciary, and different forms of ‘chamchagiri’ got entrenched at that point. Money and muscle unabashedly entered politics. It was also a moment in history that birthed the very idea of dynastic rule. Therefore, instead of a half-hearted, caveated admission, instead of presenting it as a reaction to a dire provocation, why not a straight, sincere admission of a mistake and move on?

Also, the phraseology of moral equivalence that is often used between 1975 and post-2014 is wrong. Each bend in history is different, if not exclusive. The circumstances, contexts and consequences are all different. Condemn the India under Modi and its democratic deficit by all means, if need be with a stronger formulation. But to present it in relation to the 1975 Emergency is self-defeating.

Noam Chomsky in a BBC interview in 2002, after September 11, put it across brilliantly: “Moral equivalence is a term of propaganda that was invented to try to prevent us from looking at the acts for which we are responsible… There is no such notion. There are many different dimensions and criteria.

For example, there’s no moral equivalence between the bombing of the World Trade Centre and the destruction of Nicaragua or of El Salvador, of Guatemala. The latter were far worse, by any criterion. So there’s no moral equivalence. Furthermore, they were done for different reasons and they were done in different ways. There’s all sorts of dimensions.”

Incidentally, there was another remembrance in June that was forgotten. June 5, the day the poll results were struggling to settle down, was a day 50 years ago in 1974 when Jayaprakash Narayan had given the call for “total revolution”. He had ended his speech in Patna by saying: “When a man loses his head, he thinks there is one man who is causing all the fire. The fire is already there, only you can’t see it.” The Opposition that brought sobriety to our democracy on June 4 had missed this reference in history.

Sugata Srinivasaraju

Senior journalist and author of Strange Burdens: The Politics and Predicaments of Rahul Gandhi

(Views are personal)

(sugata@sugataraju.in)