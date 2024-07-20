Hand rocking the cradle can change India

There was a recent report that a multinational firm in Chennai had taken a policy decision against recruiting married women. The matter is being investigated by the authorities. It is welcome that such discrimination, which is encountered by lakhs of women in the labour market, is considered news and has been picked up by the mainstream media. With constitutional guarantees of equality in education and employment, women in India have achieved success in educational and professional fields and broken the glass ceiling when provided with opportunities. However, a large proportion of women do encounter subtle biases when professional merit is overlooked during recruitment or promotion, and their domestic responsibilities influence decisions.

A couple of decades after independence, Indian women, including married ones, gradually entered the arena of paid work. Certain professions like teaching, medicine and nursing were considered ‘suitable’ for them. Gradually, with higher educational opportunities, other sectors including the defence services opened up to them.

The female labour force participation rate in India, which refers to women aged 15 and above who are either working or looking for a job, is now 32.8 percent, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey for 2021-22. While this is below the global average of 47 percent, it has been steadily rising for several years. Structural changes such as a decline in fertility rates and expansion of women’s education account for this increase. However, obstacles to women’s employment still exist due to bias and societal norms. This squanders the potential of a sizeable percentage of citizens being employed, leading to a substantial loss in economic productivity. The survey also highlighted that 44.5 percent of the women not in the labour force stayed out due to ‘childcare or personal commitments in home-making’.